… discusses Entrepreneurship as a tool for transformation

The Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) 26 class of the Lagos Business School hosted its annual Executive MBA dinner in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday, December 16, 2022. Themed “Entrepreneurship as a Tool for Africa’s Transformation”, the event was held at the Best Western (BWC) Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos and was graced by the presence of Mrs. Ijeoma Ubosi, Founder and CEO of Kontessa Group, a leading premium fashion and lifestyle retail group in Nigeria, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote address on leadership and innovation in the business world.

Mrs. Ubosi obtained a Pharmacy degree from the University of Bath, United Kingdom and has attended several entrepreneurship and innovation courses at the London School of Economics and the Lagos Business School, among others. Mrs. Ubosi is an investor and advisor to numerous technology startups such as MTEch, Kamdora and 440.ng.

In addition to the keynote address, the dinner also featured networking opportunities with other members of the Executive MBA class and other business leaders in attendance. Awards were presented to deserving faculty and non-faculty members, including Prof. Akintola Owolabi, a Professor of Cost and Management Accounting, who was conferred the Most Outstanding Faculty award, and Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and LBS Professor of Corporate Governance who received the Most Engaging Faculty award.

Other highlights of the evening included the conferment of the Most Impactful EMBA 26 executive award on Dr. Ezekiel Oseni, Chief Risk Officer at the Bank of Industry, for his contribution to the Lagos Business School and the EMBA 26 cohort. Mrs. Debby Lawson, Executive Director of Fastizers Food and Confectionary, was also recognized with the Entrepreneur Award for her innovative approach to business.

The purpose of the annual dinner, according to the Cohort President, Ms. Olubunmi Abejirin, is to collectively recognize all those who have contributed to the academic and professional growth of the Cohort. “The dinner gives us an opportunity to lend our voice to emphasize the power of Entrepreneurship to positively change the business and economic landscape of Nigeria and Africa as a whole, while creating a networking event for three cohorts of the Executive MBA.”

The event was supported by the Lagos Business School, the Bank of Industry, MeritAbode Limited; MainOne (An Equinix Company), and Africa Fintech Foundry. Overall, the event was a celebration of the achievements and contributions of the EMBA 26 class, and a testament to the strong sense of community and collaboration that exists within the Lagos Business School.

The Lagos Business School is committed to providing its students with a world-class education that equips them with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today’s global economy. This dinner is just one example of the many opportunities that the school offers its students to learn from and connect with industry leaders.