The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), has assured Ndigbo in Lagos State of his resolve to from an all-inclusive government and stop all harassment against them in markets.

Adediran said this at an interactive meeting with Ndigbo leaders at the palace of Eze Ndigbo of Ikeja Local Government, Lagos on Monday.

The Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate noted that the prosperity of the state could be linked to the investment of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

“I am here to assure the Igwe that this time around, the party that you love, will jointly form the government of Lagos State with you in 2023.

“Although, we know it is difficult for one to have been working all over the years with no results, l appeal to you that this is not the time to give up.

“This is a different time and by God’s Grace we are going to have a different result which will be positive,” he said.

Adediran said his administration would eliminate everything that has been making Ndigbo outcasts in the state.

According to him, “When we come on board, everybody will clap for us and say Lagos is a very rich state because we cannot be a rich state without Ndigbo’s contributions in Ladipo and Alaba International Markets.

“So if we are rich today, it is because of the huge investments and contributions of Igbo community in our state. For us, we recognise and appreciate that.

“If elected as governor, I will eliminate every form of harassment in the markets and make sure nobody, in whatever name under my administration closes down your markets.

Adediran stated that it is of no economic value to shut down the market, adding that anyone who does so would be jailed.

He said that his administration would not encourage any form of discrimination whatsoever in giving you (Ndigbo) what is due to them.

“I am going to put a stop to all extortions and harassment as the governor of Lagos State.

“We are going to run a government that will not consider you as second class citizens in Lagos State. This is your home and I am going to treat you as our own.

“I am here to assure you that though you have been supporting PDP over years without anything, I am telling you that as the light of PDP, we are going to win,” he said

The PDP governorship candidate assured Ndigbos that his administration would provide Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for every legally purchased landed property in Lagos State.

Adediran said that for him to win the election and become governor, Ndigbos must vote for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, every vote for Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party, will make the ruling party to continue to rule.

“Any vote you give to Mr Peter Obi, my own brother who brought me to PDP, is a vote to APC.

“We love him (Obi) but If you vote for Obi, you want APC to win again,” he said.

Responding, Eze Agbawodikeizu Nwalozie, the Eze Ndigbo of Ikeja LGA and Chairman, Council of Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State, prayed God to bring luck and favour to Adeniran in his aspirations.

Nwalozie said that the PDP candidate had already identified with Ndigbo, hence the conferment of a chieftaincy title on him.

“Please, when you get into office in 2023, do not forget Ndigbo. We need a change in the governance of Lagos State.

“We need a government that will affect the lives of Ndigbo positively in Lagos State.

“We need an all embracing leadership. This is our aspirations and we pray that God Almighty will make it come through in 2023,” Nwalozie said.

Counselling Adeniran, the Eze said: “A good leader is someone who knows the way, shows the way and lives that way.

“A good leader must establish principles concerning the way people should be treated and the way goals must be pursued.

“A good leader listens to advice, follows due process and puts the people first. Such a leader must be selfless, lead by example and show respect and care for those he is leading,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting had in attendance zonal heads of Ndigbo, representatives of computer village and various sections of market men and women and other Igbo leaders.

Also, at the meeting was the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Igbo-Speaking Community in Lagos State, Chief Jonathan Nnaji, and other title holders.

Earlier in the day, Adediran’s campaign train met with stakeholders at the Onilekere Furniture Village and Onigbongbo Community Social Club, among others.

Adediran and his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele, who began their ward tour on Oct. 19, have met with several stakeholders and toured markets to seek traders’ support on their ambition.

The campaign train has so far visited all the wards in Alimosho, Badagry, Ojo, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ibeju Lekki and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas.