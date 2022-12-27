Lafarge

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the establishment of its driving institute at its Ashaka Plant in Gombe State, as part of its commitment to conducting business in a safe and healthy manner for all stakeholders.

The North East Lafarge Driving Institute, which is the third of its kind owned by the company in Nigeria, is designed to provide industry-leading training programmes tailored to the requirements of Nigerian heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The Supply Chain Director, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said: “At Lafarge Africa, we have a robust vision and well-defined road map to ensure the safety of the drivers and external parties involved in our logistics operations. The road map, which was developed in 2015, undergoes continuous improvement in alignment with our road safety focus and key strategic intents to deliver on our ambition “0,” i.e., zero injuries and zero fatalities in our operations.”

Speaking at the launch event, the Managing Director of Ashaka Cement, Ibrahim Aminu, revealed that the new driving institute underscores the company’s commitment to achieving the ultimate safety mission of zero harm in its operations.

He stated: “At Lafarge Africa, we recognise the need to equip HGV drivers with the basic requirements they need to operate such vehicles. Therefore, continuous investment in driver training and certification programmes to ensure our drivers are well-equipped with the relevant skills needed to share the roads safely with other road users across the country is imperative.”