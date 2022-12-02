The British and Commonwealth ex-boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said that although he is on the side of racial equality, Buckingham Palace aide, Lady Susan Hussey, did not sound racist in her encounter with charity boss, Ngozi Fulani.

According to the ex-pugilist turned cleric, the questions she asked Ngozi might be very personal, but certainly not racist.

Ms Fulani, the founder of the London-based charity Sistah Space, which supports black women who have faced domestic and sexual abuse, was among 300 guests invited to a high-profile reception at the Palace on Tuesday, where the Queen Consort, Camilla, had warned of a “global pandemic of violence against women”.

However, after the event, Ms Fulani described her conversation on Twitter, where she was challenged by a royal aide to explain where she was from .

Reacting, Pastor Peter Oboh said: “The truth is that not every personal question from the opposite race or gender should be seen as an offensive. We must not forget that Lady Susan Hussey belongs to a different generation.

“Such questions may be seen as being polite or trying to be friendly. This is as opposed to being cold, which many have complained of over the royals or some of their staff.

“So I think Lady Susan Hussey was only trying to be friendly, which was taken wrongly.”

The ex-Commonwealth boxing champion, Oboh, added that “as well, we must know that in this world, it is not all convicted person is that are actually guilty of the offence they are convicted for.”

