…Partners ACTU, ICPC against scourge

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Sen. Adeleke Mamora says lack of transparency and accountability in operations in public service promotes corruption and retards economic growth and good governance.

The minister stated this on Tuesday at the anti-corruption and transparency Unit (ACTU) sensitization training of staff of the ministry in Abuja.

He argued that law enforcement agencies needed to be supported and encouraged to fight corruption by ensuring that disciplinary measures in the Public Service Rules are applied to erring Officers.

‘‘As you are all aware, lack of transparency and accountability in our daily operations, promotes corruption which retards economic growth and good governance. We need to promote and sponsor programs and activities that empower our institutions to achieve their mandates.

‘’’In addition, law enforcement agencies need to be supported and encouraged to fight corruption by ensuring that disciplinary measures in the Public Service Rules are applied to erring Officers.

‘‘I have noted with keen interest, the diverse topics that will be handled by seasoned Resource Persons from the ICPC throughout the duration of this program.’’

He expressed the commitment of the Ministry to total elimination of corrupt practices, hence the willingness of the ACTU of FMSTI to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to achieve this.

The Minister said the timing of the program was very apt, coming at a time when Government is intensifying efforts at eradicating corrupt practices by instilling accountability and transparency in the conduct of its business.

With the theme: Achieving Integrity and Zero Tolerance To Corruption in FMSTI, he said the ministry aimed at creating the necessary awareness through sensitization of staff on the ills and consequences of corrupt practices in the Ministry.

Mamora however, enjoined the participants to pay maximum attention presentations and come up with enduring solution that will eradicate corruption in public places, adding that this is the only way this program can achieve its set objectives.

He further assured that the Management of FMSTI is prepared to adequately equip and partner with the ACTU to carry out its assignment.

She also assured the ICPC of the Ministry’s commitment and unwavering support in the fight against corruption until it is totally eliminated from the system.

Earlier in her address, the Chairman of ACTU, Mrs. Stella Igwilo said it was a good thing that the management of the ministry of STI desiring that staff of the ministry across all grades levels were enlightened and sensitized on the risk and consequences of corruption.

She affirmed that the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility by all and demand sincere commitment.

According to her, corruption in civil service encompasses government official’s behaviours and actions that involve lack of accountability and unethical behaviours, insisting that corruption practice practise includes falsification of age, bribery, nepotism, embezzlement, influencing peddling, abuse of one’s public office among others.

She however, commended the ministry for assisting ACTU in carrying out its mandate, assuring that she would continue to partner with the ICPC in the discharge of their duties.