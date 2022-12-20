The National deputy campaign manager of Obi- Datti 2023 presidential campaign of the Labour Party, Engr. David Isaac Balami has urged Nigerians to disregard the report making the rounds, especially on social media of him replacing Doyin Okupe, noting that the report is false.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to fallacious and very disturbing news with the caption ‘Isaac Balami as Okupe’s replacement’ making the rounds, especially on social media.

“I wish to hereby address the report with the above heading as completely false and baseless: it is a deliberate falsehood against my person and office in the present political dispensation. Calculated to serve the selfish and dastardly intentions of certain remote persons aiming to distract and derail the cohesion so far responsible for the unending successes of the Labour Party’s campaigns across Nigeria.

“This allegation, a false representation of my personality is not only spurious but malicious. It is a futile effort to pitch me and my office against my superiors and my fellow hardworking campaign council members, whom I have always had the utmost regard and love for.

“The news is a piece from mischief makers who think they can derail our great Labour Party and also diminish the influence of the next President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi by attacking the unity of purpose of his campaign team working hard to make Nigeria great again.

“I must therefore and hereby unequivocally reiterate that I am NOT interested in the office of the Director General of the Obi/Datti Presidential campaign. I am only here to serve in any role assigned to me by my superiors at the campaign council.

“This statement must therefore lay to rest the fabricated lies and insinuations that have thus fallen short of being weak and untimely: our strong family bond in Labour Party will only grow stronger and more intentional – our focus on victory will never shift. All who intend to repeat or continue the publication of spurious and unfounded stories and allegations against either my person and office or against anyone for that matter in the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council SHOULD desist from this forthwith.

“Anyone sponsoring this selfishly motivated and deliberate campaign of calumny aimed at causing disaffection amongst our presidential campaign council has failed and has hereby been warned.

“I would like to appreciate everyone who reached out to me to speedily dispel this falsehood and cowardice.

“I remain committed to playing an integral role in enthroning a credible government in 2023 and I cannot be more certain that only the LABOUR PARTY, with our great team of patriots in the campaign team, can make this happen”.