By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state christened the budget of N189,436,248,054.00

for 2023,”Budget of economic expansion and sustainable development” he presented to the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

He said that “The size of the 2023 budget is N189,436,248,054.00, with a recurrent expenditure of 49.1% and capital component of 50.9St”

AbdulRazaq said that funding windows include “the federal allocations, internally generated revenue (IGR), grants, and other capital receipts.”

The governor noted that the budget is built around the Kwara State Sustainable Development Plan 2021-2030, Medium Term Sector Strategy 2021-2023 and Citizens Need Assessments.

AbdulRazaq also said that the budget ,”places more emphases on continuous infrastructural development, completion of ongoing road projects, agribusinesses, irrigation and mechanisation, workers’ welfare, rural electrification, and improved water reticulation, among others. In the new year, the RAAMP road projects will begin full steam. “

He further said that the budget is targeted at expanding the gains of the past three years for maximum socioeconomic benefits of the state.

In the last three and a half years of his administration, he said that with the support of the house of Assembly he has delivered on key campaign promises in education, healthcare delivery, provision of potable water, agriculture, poverty reduction, gender mainstreaming, youth and women empowerment, financial inclusion, workers’ welfare, infrastructure, and rural urban development.

The governor also said that in the outgoing fiscal year, he expanded economic opportunities for the people and executed many impactful projects and programmes across sectors, while many are near completion.

“The Garment Factory, Visual Arts Centre, Innovation Hub, General Tunde Idiagbon Bridge, Osi-Obbo Aiyegunle Road, Adeta-Yebumot-AlHikmah University Road, Ilesha Gwanara Road, Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses of KWASU, Oro General Hospital, Jebba Waterworks, among others, are all near completion.”He said

Governor AbdulRazaq further noted that under his watch,”Kwara has shed horrible indices and broken new positive grounds across development sectors. This is all due to our commitments to inclusive growth.”

He cited impressive results, vire

recent positive data on healthcare delivery, poverty rate, unemployment rate, and fiscal management of the state,all of which he said showed that Kwara is a lot better today than he met it.

Governor AbdulRazaq also said in the budget presentation that,”For the first time, we are 90% set to deliver a game-changing Electronic Management System (EMS) for our hospitals in Ilorin, Kaiama, and Offa.”

He was also ecstatic that the investment of his administration in the premier hospital has earned the state university an accreditation to begin Medicine and Surgery for the first time.

In education sector, the governor said that,”The commencement of the KwaraLEARN initiative has raised school attendance by 43% in four pilot local government areas of Baruten, Ilorin East, Ilorin West, and Offa.”

“We have delivered new waterworks at Dumagi, new and well-equipped Dental, Eye, Renal, ICU facilities, and an expansive new ward.

“We have also completed the first radio station in Kwara North and 39 Digital Literacy Centres across the state. “He added.

The governor also mentioned that the Special Agro processing zone is supported by development agencies.

” In the new year, we will also implement the National Programme on Food Security (NPFS) and Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, among others. He said.

The Speaker,Rt Hon Yakubu Danladi-Salihu in his remark commended the Governor for his efforts to steadily bridge the huge infrastructural gap in the state and for his focus on workers’ welfare, provision of basic amenities, and prudent management of public resources.

He assured AbdulRazaq of the readiness of the House to ensure timely passage of the budget after careful scrutiny as constitutionally required for the benefit of the people of Kwara State.

“Your Excellency deserves commendation for sustaining the zeal to fulfilling the obligations to the state by paying counterpart funds in all sectors. The result of this is visible to all as the state has since gone back to light and the people of the state are now better for it,” he said.

“It is a thing of joy to note that the efforts of this present government at ensuring transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline in government business are enjoying applause from within and outside the state.”

Chaired by Rt. Hon. Speaker Yakubu Salihu Danladi, the budget presentation session was attended by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; representative of the Chief Judge Justice Olalekan Adegbite; Acting Grand Kadi Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen; House members; cabinet members led by Secretary to the State Government Prof. Mamman Sabah Jibril; first class and other senior monarchs; top government officials and senior senior civil servants; and All Progressives Congress chieftains led by Chairman Prince Sunday Fagbemi; among others.