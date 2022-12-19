From L-R: Club Secretary Kwara United FC, Mr. Hamidu S. Olowo; Head, Local Brand Partnership & Sponsorship, Mr. Adebayo Ajala; Executive Chairman, Kwara United Football Club, Mr. Kumbi Titiloye; and the Marketing Director, 22Bet West Africa, Mr. Babalola Oladapo, at the signing of sponsorship/partnership deal in Ilorin, Kwara State.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

It’s indeed, a “new dawn” for one of the leading football clubs in Nigeria, Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin, as it has signed a sponsorship/partnership deal with global sports betting and casino brand, 22Bet.

The deal, which was signed on Friday December 9th, 2022, in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, is part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of 22Bet whose portfolio includes Esports, 22Bet Casino, 22Games etc, to ensure its betting services caters for all punters.

The signing of the sponsorship/partnership deal, which is for one season, with option to extend for a further season, had in attendance, members of the board, management and staff as well as players of the club, and representatives of 22Bet.

Speaking at the signing, the Executive Chairman, Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin, Kunbi Titiloye, said the deal is very significant and signals “a new dawn” for the Football Club.

His words: “It is significant in the sense that this is the first company outside Kwara State that has ever come out to associate with Kwara United Football. One thing I can assure you is that 22Bet will get more than the leverage they need because Kwara State is a football-loving state; and football fans are always trooping to the stadium whenever Kwara United has a football match.

“it’s is a one-year contract, in due course, when sponsors see what Kwara United is all about, I am sure they will come with a bigger package.

“So, I will say that this is a new dawn for Kwara United, and I will also add that it is a betting company that is sponsoring; We would like to let the fans know that betting is a way to empower yourself, it is a way to show support…”

Speaking with journalists, the Marketing Manager of Kwara United Football Club, Ganiyu Balogun, described the deal as the biggest sponsorship deal in the history of any club in the South West part of the country, adding that it means a lot to the team.

“This deal with 22Bet, is as at today, the biggest sponsorship deal in the history of any club in the South Western part of the country, and it means a lot to the team. It is coming at a time when there’s quest for the diversification of the revenue base of the team to meet the ever-increasing challenges in line with 21st-century football business practice. It is a very important thing for the club because this deal will go a long way to make prosecution of match easier for the club. As the marketing manager, it is a plus for me; that during my tenure as the marketing manager of Kwara United Football Club, I was the one that brought 22Bet into partnership with the club. It is a plus for me and my marketing team”.

“For the players, immediately they became aware that 22Bet is coming to partner with us, they were excited. So it is a very big plus, a moral booster for the players,” he added.

According to him, on the community, and the state at large, there are a lot of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects that 22Bet is bringing to the government and people of Kwara State.

“The moment they leave Ibadan where they are alreading embarking on some Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, Kwara State is the next place. So the people of Kwara State will be enjoying a lot. That is in addition to the activities that will be coming up on the day of our matches. Our fans will now be enjoying a lot of free souvenirs, free gifts, on the day of our matches, and this will go a long way to bring back our crowd to the stadium.

“All this put together, the benefits of 22Bet partnership is multifaceted, this is in the sense that everybody that has a link with Kwara United Football Club will benefit,” he said.

Also speaking to journalists at the signing of the sponsorship/partnership deal in Ilorin, the Marketing Director, 22Bet West Africa, Mr. Babalola Oladapo, noted that through the deal, the company hopes to get some levearage in terms of visibility.

“Kwara United Football Club is a top club in Nigeria, and currently one of the top five football clubs in Nigeria. The club has participated in continental championships – CAF Confederations Cup. For over three seasons now, the club has been consistent in the Nigerian professional football league, and finishing in good position. It has a good fan base, and a good social media presence which we intend to leverage on as a brand. We intend to do some activations in the stadium”.

Oladapo further explained that “Through the shirt sponsorship, we hope to get some brand awareness as the club moves from one football match to another. Fans will be able to see the jerseys and see our brand; they are able to connect with our brand – online and offline. “We hope to leverage on this and get more visibility for our brand. As you know, 22Bet is a top betting company in Nigeria and in Africa, so we also want to keep getting more visibility. And this is a good approach for our marketing. Through this we will be able to get some leverage”.