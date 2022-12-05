The 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Kwara South senatorial district, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Jagunmolu of Esie Kingdom’ by His Royal Majesty Oba (Alh.) Yakuba Agboola Ibrahim Babalola (Egunjobi), the Elesie of Esie Kingdom.

The coronation of the renowned neurosurgeon took place last Saturday at the ancient town of Esie, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State had party member in large numbers celebrating their principal.

The event also had in attendance religious leaders, prominent traditional rulers, great sons and daughters of Esie, political candidates, political office holders, businessmen and women, among others.

At the ceremony, the Elesie of Esie Kingdom noted that the decision of the Elesie Council to honor Prof. Wale Sulaiman was necessary considering his track record in contributing to the development of Kwara State, especially the Kwara South region.

He also noted that through Sulaiman, Nigeria and Kwara have been placed on the global map, hence such a caliber of person needed to be celebrated.

He also added that Sulaiman possessed all the qualities of the title ‘Jagunmolu’ which means one who fights and triumphs.

Speaking with newsmen after the coronation, Prof. Sulaiman said his coronation as Jagunmolu speaks about his track records and his rescue mission to fight for the well-being and development of Kwara South.

He added that when elected as Senator he’ll facilitate a bill that will promote the culture and heritage of Kwara South and Nigeria.

“This title is a confirmation of our qualities and struggles, and our movement which is the movement of the people for the people and by the people.

“This title it is a clear signal that we’ll be victorious come the 2023 general election by God’s grace,” he added.

Personalities present at the event are the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Elder Kayode Alabi; SDP candidate for Oyun/ Offa/Ifelodun federal Constituency, Prince Popoola Adekeye Saheed; incumbent Senator for Kwara South (and 2023 APC candidate) Sen. Lola Ashiru.

Others are the APC candidate for Irepodun/ Ekiti/Isin/Oke-ero, Oluwasegun Adebayo, all Kwara South top monarchs, among others.

Sulaiman is a neurosurgeon and academic. He is the CEO and Chairman of RNZ Global Ltd., a healthcare development, operations and management firm he started in 2010 and co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Hippo Technologies.

He also founded RNZ Foundation to provide free neurosurgical care for Nigerian patients and training for healthcare professionals.