By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Saka Abdulganiyu Cook-Olododo at the weekend tasked the political office holders in the country to continue to rise to the needs and challenges of the electorates that elected them into office through effective and quality representation because they deserve it.

This, the lawmaker said would go a long way of accelerating the socio-economic growth of the rural populace and make them to appreciate the essence of democracy.

Olododo who represents Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency at the national assembly stated this in Ilorin during the flag-off of the two newly constructed roads in his federal constituency.

The gesture to ameliorate the suffering of the people of the constituency was the eight of such roads he would embarked on since his election into the National Assembly almost three and half years ago.

Olododo who said that he facilitated Baba Okankan-Onitobe-Onitiku road in Ibagun ward, Ilorin East and Ansarul-Islam-Oke Aluko road in Okaka ward of Ilorin South local government added that, the new roads when completed would advance the socio well being of the people of the areas in the federal constituency.

He opined that, “Because of the laxity of the present government to genuinely address infrastructural decays bedeviling my constituency, I have made it incumbent upon myself to ensure my people get dividends of democracy.

“This is another of the numerous results of my strives to make life better and meaningful for our people”.

“Nothing can be compared to experience, it is the ones I have garnered throughout my sojourn of serving the people back home that is assisting me to get and bring these democratic goodies back home.

“The two roads we are commissioning today makes my facilitated road project about eight (8), spread across various communities of my constituency.

Olododo former Secretary to Kwara state government said that, the electorates who voted them into office with trust,deserve good governance as the development would change the lives of the people for better.

The lawmaker who is seeking second term bid into the National Assembly under the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) in the federal constituency having dumped APC however berated the present government in the state for neglecting his federal constituency .

Olododo charged the people of Ilorin East and South to query the antecedents of his opponents in other political parties, the impacts they have made for the people in their privileged positions in the past, noting that none of them comes close to his record of impact on the Constituency’s communities and its people.

He said,“As election approaches, politicians with no second address would come cajoling you. I enjoin you to ask them to show what they have done in their privileged position of authority.

“We have facilitated several roads, electrification, sustainable empowerment projects and offered quality representation to our people. Ask them to show you their impacts. “He said.

While assuring his constituents that another massive empowerment program is in the pipeline, he further promised continuous quality representation beyond 2023, urging them to vote massively for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

He pointed out further that, “it is the only party that can take Kwara out of its precarious developmental situation it is currently in”

Earlier, the Chairman of Baba Okankan Alhaji Sheu Ayinla Gatayaki, on behalf of the communities in his reaction appreciated Olododo, noting that “he is our true son, who has demonstrated true passion for Ibagun and Ilorin East and South”.

The community leader noted that it is under Olododo’s representation that they are witnessing massive developmental transformation in the area; from street lighting, portable water provision, construction of police station and roads among others.

Gatayaki therefore urged the people to reiterate their overwhelming support for Olododo and vote massive for him in the 2023 general election.

The contractor, Engr. Dolapo Bello while speaking at the road project sites assured that the two road project will commence immediately and would be completed by January 2023.