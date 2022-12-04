By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso on Sunday said that if the issue of medical tourism must be nipped in the bud, the nation’s leader must henceforth stop jetting out of Nigeria to treat themselves for ailments like malaria.

He said that if leaders travel out of the country for medical attention which is not acceptable, their followers will be duty bound to follow the footsteps of their leaders.

According to him, “our leaders must pay attention to the local health sector rather than abandoning the health sector in the country”, just as he assured that he was prepared to make available his health status anytime it was asked for as he he has promised to use the local facilities eayyer than embark on medical Tourism, adding that the result of his last medical test has shown that he has guarantee of thirty years.

Kwankwaso spoke on Sunday Night at a town hall meeting organized by Arise TV, Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, in partnership with Vanguard Newspapers, Premium Times, Daily Trust, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE and Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ in Abuja.

The former Kano State Governor has called for the need for health insurance in order to help especially the rural and poor people in the country, just as he said that confidence must be built, adding that he has no single account outside the country as well as any House.