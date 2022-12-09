By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi, invited one of Nigeria’s leading entrepreneur and entrepreneurship speaker and mentor, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, to deliver a Convocation Lecture at Anchor University, Lagos.

Uzochukwu who is Chairman of Stanel Group lectured the graduants on the topic, ‘Building a Culture for Entrepreneurship as the Panacea for Youth Unemployment in Nigeria.’

He said: “It is important to note that entrepreneurship is one of the major bedrocks for the growth of any nation. When new businesses are created, it stimulates the economy and more people are employed.

“I have always told Nigerian Youths that there is nothing like there is massive unemployment in Nigeria; the rarely asked but vital question is, are you employable? What skills do you have to offer if an organisation invites you now to proffer a solution to any challenge they are facing?

“The quest for quick fame and money has hindered our youths from getting it right but then I want you all to look inward and harness the entrepreneurial skills in you because God is about to make you employers of labour. Embrace diligence not lousiness.”

He also answered questions from the students, which he said, “Nigeria is a great nation full of business opportunities for hardworking and risk-taking investors.

“Nigeria is one of the largest economy in the world where entrepreneurs can easily be successful.

“There is no where in the world that anyone can be successful without taking step and diligence in a line of skill or business.”

He said Nigeria has come to the end of a phase, and expressed hope saying that at the end of the challenges, God is going to give Nigeria a new dawn.

Being optimistic, the business giant said in every challenge lies opportunities for those who are willing to apply the principle of wealth creation as “genuine investors capitalise on challenges to make a living.”

Similarly, in January this year, the Chancellor of the prestigious Igbinedion University, Okada, Sir Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, CFR, invited as him (Uzochukwu) as Guest Speaker to address matriculating students of the University on ‘Ascending Greater Heights Through Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity’.

On the heels of his outstanding performance and acumen, the Igbinedion University management few months after appointed the employer of labour a board member, making him the youngest member of the board.