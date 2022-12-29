Fast-rising gospel artiste, Evang. John Kola-Idowu has concluded plans to launch his Psalms-inspired album.

The songs according to Idowu are in 12 volumes and will be released weekly starting from January 1, 2023.

Asked why Psalms, he said: “Psalms contain praises to our Lord, sober reflection of our hearts, confessions of our sins, helplessness in our mortality and most importantly the relationship that we can enjoy with our creator; a forgiving and loving heavenly Father.

“This is my own way of preaching the love of our Creator to the world. Let them know he cares and calls not just the believers but all to him. In a nutshell, come to relate with His Majesty your heavenly Father”.