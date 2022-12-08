Harvesters African Empowerment Foundation, HAEF, a humanitarian initiative by Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre, has donated food and clothing to over 1,250 flood victims in Idozy village, a community in KotonKarfeLocalGovernmentArea of Kogi State.

Recall that 10 out of 21 councils in the state were submerged in flood water, recently.

According to the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the flood had a grave impact on 471,842 people with 16 deaths recorded in the 514 communities affected.

Speaking on the project’s impact, DinyambeNyatua, Lead Project Manager, HAEF, said: “The members of these communities are predominantly farmers, who have now lost their means of livelihood. Some of these villages are not easily accessible, so they receive little to no relief support. To bring smiles to the faces of people whose lives have drastically changed overnight is a gift we never want to stop giving through this foundation.”

This project followed recent outreach in the floating village of Makoko, Lagos, where NAEF provided 150 life jackets and five paddle boats to assist students of Solution School, Makoko, who struggle to attend classes due to boat accidents and poor water transportation options.

According to Nyatua, “As part of its continued efforts to eradicate poverty and hunger in Africa, HAEF is set to offer scholarships worth ?15,000,000 to over 100 African undergraduates in a few months. The foundation aims to continue achieving SDG goals 1, 2 and 4, but there remains a massive funding gap that it hopes to close through donations from well-meaning supporters worldwide.”