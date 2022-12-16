A group known as the Kogi Development Collective (KDC) has described the arrest and subsequent arraignment of a nephew to Kogi State Governor, Mr. Ali Bello as a political witch-hunt taken too far.

Bello had on Thursday alongside one Dauda Sulaimen been ordered by a court to be remanded in prison after the anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial and order Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged them for money laundering.

Operatives of the EFCC accused them of illegally withdrawing the sum of N10 billion from the coffers of the state government.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Mr. Usman Austin Omale on Friday, KDC stated that the action of the EFCC is consistent with plans by some elements within the country to persecute governor Bello for political reason.

According to Omale, some shadowy elements whom he accused of being envious of Bello’s rising political profile are behind the move.

“We received the news of the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Mr. Ali Bello and some other persons by the EFCC with sadness and bewilderment.

“Our sense of sadness is premised on the fact that some elements within the country are hell bent of dealing with Governor Yahaya Bello whom they see as potent threat to their political interests.

“Ordinarily, no right thinking person will oppose the EFCC from carrying out it’s assignment but one must also show some concerns when it is discovered that the EFCC has become a veritable tool for political witch hunt,” Omale said.

Omale on behalf of the group stated that it has continued to observe a deliberate pattern of well planned systematic approach to deal with Bello since he made a bold attempt to contest the Presidency early in the year as well as championing the youth course in the country.

The group however counselled EFCC not to lend itself to the antics of mischief makers who might unwittingly seek to tarnish it’s image in the eyes of right thinking Nigerians.