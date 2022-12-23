By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives at yesterday’s plenary, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. General Lucky Irabor to initiate a coordinated joint security operation to flush out terrorists in Kaduna and Ebonyi states.

The call followed recent fresh attacks on communities in Kaduna State, where seven abducted Chinese nationals were rescued by special forces from the militants’ cell with terrorists killing 37 people.

Moving a motion of urgent national importance, Gideon Gwani said that Malagum and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura LGA of the state were attacked by the terrorists, who also burnt down over 100 houses.

Noting that the terror attacks have been going on without proactive measures initiated to avert them, Gwani warned that if no urgent measure was taken to safeguard the life of people, it might constitute a threat to national security.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to the victims of the terror attacks.

In a related development, the House also condemned the gruesome killing of Mr. Ejike Egwu, Chukwuemeka Ajah and many others, whose lives were cut short by bandits and armed men terrorizing Amaeze community of Ishiagu, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State.

The motion was moved by Makwe Livinus from the state.

The House called on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to set up a joint patrol team to comb the farmlands and forests to rout out bandits, terrorists and unauthorized armed men killing farmers in the community.