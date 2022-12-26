By Nwafor Sunday

Lagos state police command has confirmed the arrest and detention of its officer that killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Bolanle was killed yesterday while trying to make a U-turn under Ajah Bridge. Bolanle took her family to an eatery for Christmas celebration, after which she was pursued by a cop who shot at her vehicle. The bullet got her and she was rushed to a near by hospital where she gave up the ghost.

Reacting to the incident via his Twitter handle, the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the officer responsible for the killing and others have been taken into custody.

His words: “Unfortunate and avoidable incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investigation.

“The Lagos State Police Command condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigerian Bar Association since yesterday and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail.”