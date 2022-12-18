By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A kidnapped businessman in Ugbe Akoko, Akoko North East council area of Ondo state, Augustine Okoye, has reportedly been killed after the payment of ransom by his family members.

Recall that the victim was abducted alongside his wife on the Isua-Ise Akoko road.

Vanguard gathered that they abducted and killed the businessman over some irreconcilable differences on the ransom paid by his family members.

The wife was, however, released by the kidnappers.

A family source informed newsmen, that the wife of the victim has declined to speak on the incident since her release.

“We have been trying to get some information from her since she was released but she has kept mute.

” She, however, said that the kidnappers warned her not to divulge any information about her experiences in heir den otherwise they will come back for her.

” She told those close to her that the abductors also warned her not to disclose the amount paid to them as ransom and those who were involved in the negotiation and those who eventually brought the money to them.

A Police source in Ikare Akoko told newsmen that the vehicle belonging to the couple has been recovered from the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, a joint patrol of police, Amotekun corps and the local vigilante groups have been deployed to comb the forest to recover the dead body of the victim and to arrest his killers.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said that the command was not aware of the incident.

But a police officer in lsua Akoko confirmed the abduction of the couple but claimed ignorance of the death of the husband.