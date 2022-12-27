By Vincent Ujumadu

THE leader of Ukwulu Vigilante Group in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State, Mr. Kachy Ilodigwe, who was kidnapped recently has reportedly paid N5 million ransom to his abductors to regain freedom.

It was gathered that Ilodigwe, was kidnapped by four gunmen while returning home after a church service.

President General of Ukwulu, Mr. Christopher Uba, who expressed worry over the growing insecurity in the area, said that barely few days after his release, Ilodigwe was again attacked by gunmen, adding that he is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

According to him, there has been increasing cases of gunmen and Fulani herdsmen attacks in the community, regretting that the once peaceful community is gradually turning to a ghost town as the people are abandoning their homes to safer areas.

He said: “Our people, especially the women, no longer go to their farms to avoid being raped or killed.

“Our people living outside the community no longer come home during festive seasons. There is fear everywhere in the community. As I speak, the corpse of a girl recently kidnapped and murdered by the dreaded killers few days ago is still laying in the mortuary. We are calling for help.

“I wish to inform members of the community, particularly the youths, tricycle and taxi drivers, as well as other members of the public to be wearry of the antics of the criminal elements in the area by reporting suspicious persons and movements in their neighbourhoods.”

He appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and security operatives in the state to urgently deploy their personnel to the community to dismantle the gunmen and killer herdsmen settlements in the area.