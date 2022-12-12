By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

One of the kidnap victims of last week Tuesday banditry attack on the Relocation Ii Estate, Arab Road, on the Kubwa, Abuja on Sunday regained her freedom from the bandits after an unspecified amount of money was reportedly paid as ransom.

Recall that during the Tuesday night attack, Adenike along with six other persons were abducted as the bandits shot sporadically resulting in two victims killed while other residents scampered for their lives.

Sources said that though the bandits demanded for ransom running into a hundred million naira, the ransom paid for Adenike’s release is a far cry from the demand.

The source said other victims are still in the kidnappers’ den and they include two male children, an old woman, and three male adults.

A source close to the family said, “It is true that Adenike has been released, and she’s now home with the family. We thank God that she is home in one piece. Yes a ransom was paid for her freedom. We pray for others to be released soon.”