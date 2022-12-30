By Theodore Opara

KIA Motors’ ability to launch game-changing models in Europe, especially the fifth generation Sportage and all-new Niro, among others, was responsible for its emergence as the Top Gear auto manufacturer of the year.

Dana Motors Nigeria Vice President (business development) Mr. Olu Tikolo made this known to Vanguard Motoring during a chat. According to Mr Tikolo, “The award is a stamp of quality and integrity by the revered world-class auto magazine. You can recall that this is not the first time that Kia is beating other renown automakers in a competition of this nature. The evaluation was for all automakers, and Kia emerged victorious. This means that Kia has come of age and is competing favourably with the Japanese, Korean, Americans and European makers. This is why we offer five years warranty, the highest in Nigeria.”

Kia was named ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ at the 2022 TopGear.com Awards, finishing the year on a high. This is the second consecutive year that Kia has taken home a win at the TopGear.com awards; last year, the newly launched EV6 won the ‘Crossover of the Year’ category.

Kia has launched several game-changing models in Europe this year – notably the fifth-generation Sportage and all-new Niro, consistently two of Kia’s bestsellers across Europe. Both models offered a major update over their predecessors in several areas, including exterior and interior design, technological advancements, and sustainability credentials.

Jack Rix, Editor of BBC Top Gear Magazine, commented: “Kia’s recent form is remarkable. Despite unprecedented headwinds, the upward trajectory shows no sign of slowing down. In fact, it’s getting braver. The latest Sportage is a superior family crossover in comparison to its closest competitors, the new Niro looks striking, and offers hybrid or electric versions; and Kia seems to be landing on its feet when it comes to the transition to a fully electric vehicle. The EV6 GT offers a 577-bhp version with “mind-blowing drift mode.”

Jason Jeong, President of Kia Europe, said: “This has been an outstanding year for Kia in terms of new product, brand awareness, and sales. Our year-to-date market share across Europe has held strong at 5.1 per cent over the past two months, and that success is due to our incredible electrified line-up. “As we expand our electrified offering throughout 2023 and beyond, we hope to inspire more customers to make the switch and support a sustainable future for all.”