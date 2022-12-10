Following the statement by the spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, that “The desperation of Tinubu to be President of Nigeria at all cost, by all means, and by crook and hook, was eloquently evidenced in his charge during his woeful outing in London,” the spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, Saturday urged the Peoples Democratic Party to apologise to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Keyamo, the statement by Dino was “undemocratic comment” against the APC presidential candidate.

He noted that the main opposition party was devising a plot to bring down the APC presidential candidate through “unnecessary scare-mongering tactics and crass vituperations”, stressing that “This is what they employed and engaged in before the 2019 election which led to their crushing defeat.”

While urging the party to appologise in a statement sent to newsmen, Keyamo opined: “Instead of concentrating on the disaster presently ravaging their party and praying to God to just survive as a going entity after the 2023 elections, we are confronted by such irresponsible statement.

“He should be the very last of the presidential candidates to be accused of undemocratic conduct or underhand dealings in the electoral process.

“These same characters who issued the statement were behind the poor showing of the PDP in 2019.

“They are doing the same thing the same way again and expect a different result. With a disjointed party, divided governors and a comatose campaign, the PDP should realise the game is up. They are already finding excuses for their defeat”