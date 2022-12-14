Charlene Ruto

By Biodun Busari

Kenyan President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene, has defended her “Office of the First Daughter” following backlash from the east African country.

On Tuesday, Charlene, at a function, said she ran her office of the first daughter and introduced members of her team afterwards, Tuko a Kenyan online newspaper reported.

“Before again I continue I wanted to introduce quickly my team from Kenya,” Charlene said.

She went ahead and introduced one Mike Sagana, whom she said was a politician and her principal advisor.

“And this is Jermain Momanyi, he is the head of Trade and Investment at the Office of the First Daughter,” she added.

The development caused an uproar on social media making her name trending on Twitter.

Reacting to the people’s criticisms, she issued a statement on Wednesday that the “Office of the First Daughter” is a private entity.

She clarified that it was not constitutional and assured Kenyans that it is not funded by taxpayers’ money.

“The Office of the First Daughter is a private entity. It is neither a constitutional office nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers. The office runs to purely facilitate the activities of and any programs by Ms Charlene Ruto,” the statement partly read.

She said the office has been engaging different stakeholders as part of its objectives, which include advocating for youth-based agendas and climate change advocacy.

“The Office of the First Daughter has at all times acted in good faith to ensure that the Kenyan Youth have a voice and get access to opportunities to enable sustainable livelihoods,” Charlene added.