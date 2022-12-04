By Efosa Taiwo

Kenyan comedian, Arap Uria has finally met with popular English football commentator, Peter Drury in Qatar.

Arap who goes by the real name Meshack Kiprop, rose to fame on social media for mimicking Drury and some other football commentators, and had been longing to meet Durry.met Drury at

The Kenyan, on Friday, posted a photo of himself in the Middle East nation holding a placard, requesting to meet the iconic commentator, months after Drury praised him for his lipsyncing act and said he would love to see him. Dear Peter Drury😊🙏 @jimbeglin pic.twitter.com/D9Mc0a0dFl— Arap Uria (@arapuria) December 2, 2022

“Hello Peter Drury, it’s Arap Uria, I am in Qatar and I would love to meet you,” he wrote on a placard in a tweet which attracted Drury’s co-commentator Jim Belgin who offered to help him.

Hours later, the dream turned reality!

“Gooooal!!! he tweeted after meeting his idol, sharing a photo of both of them. “Finally, with Peter Drury. Many thanks.”

Gooooal!!!😂😂

Finally with Peter Drury . Many thanks @jimbeglin pic.twitter.com/evczz4eodc— Arap Uria (@arapuria) December 3, 2022

“Wonderful,” Belgin also wrote alongside a photo of Arap and Drury. “It has happened.”

The video went viral and it did not take long before he got Drury’s attention.

The commentator was to later send a message to Arap, praising him for his act which he described as “terrifyingly funny”.

“Arap, it’s Peter here, I really wish I could be with you today. It’s so frustrating that I am here in Doha to witness the World Cup draw. Listen, I love what you do. I hope you are laughing with me and not at me,” the 55-year-old said in an April video.

“I must say I am certainly laughing with you. It’s terrifyingly funny, it’s superb. Football shouldn’t be taken too seriously. With all the passion you show for it, I do love your work and I hope one day we might get to meet each other face to face and you can teach me how to commentate.