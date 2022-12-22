By Ogalah Ibrahim

14 years old Fadila Sani, a JSS 3 student from Government Girls Secondary School Sandamu has been elected as the new speaker for the 5th Assembly of the Katsina State Children Parliament after defeating two other contestants namely: Sumaiya Ismail and Al-Mustapha Umar.

Fadila who is the first female to be elected as speaker for the Katsina Children Parliament was also appointed as Katsina ‘Girls’ Champion’ by Save the Children International (SCI) and will be representing the state for national and international assignments whenever the need arises.

Speaking shortly after their swear in, Fadila assured that “in accordance with the Geneva Declaration on the Rights of the Child and the provisions of the Child Rights Acts 2003, Katsina Children’s Parliament under her watch will work rigorously to bring to the forefront child sensitive issues as well as support all efforts by diverse stakeholders to make Katsina State the safest place to be a child.”

The new speaker also assured that the 5th Assembly of the Katsina State Children’s Parliament “shall advocate, sensitize, campaign and pool all resources within its powers at every given opportunity towards the attainment of laudable reforms particularly as it affects children in the state.”

Primarily, Fadila disclosed that the 5th Assembly of the Katsina Children Parliament will be seeking for the implementation of Katsina Child Protection Bill as well as the review and implementation of all existing child – related and child – sensitive policies, laws and programs on education, health, as well as others, ensuring that they are given top priority and not treated as a second option.

Other prayers sought by the 5th assembly of the Katsina Children Parliament is for the State House of Assembly to be more child-inclusive by making available adequate resources for the conduct of their legislative sittings at least twice a year as enshrined in their constitution and standing order.

They also prayed that the Katsina State House of Assembly will reform its structures and create a House Committee on Children Affairs.

Other principal officers elected into the 5th Assembly of the Katsina Children Parliament to run its affairs for the next three years include: Sadiq Sani Garba as Deputy Speaker, Muhammed Aminu as House Leader, Fatima Abdullahi as Deputy House Leader, Aisha Bashir as House Clark, Abdulhakeem Yakubu as Deputy Clark, Al-Mustapha Umar as Chief Whip, Aminu Aliyu as Deputy Chief Whip, and David Henry Ola as the Mace Bearer.

The new leaders of the Katsina Children Parliament’s were sworn in by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Hon. Abubakar Alibaba on behalf of the speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Hon. Tasiu Maigari.

In Show of appreciation, Fadila thanked the past parliamentarians for securing the passage of the child right act into law during their tenure. She also commended the Katsina State House of Assembly for setting up a committee to review the child right act before passing it into law. She equally, appreciated the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari who assented the law.

The new speaker also applauded the Children Parliament’s development partners, Save the Children International in conjunction with Cuppy Foundation, INEC, the Department of Girl Child Education and Child Development for their guidance and cooperation in ensuring that they are well coordinated.

The Nigeria Children Parliament is a project by Save the Children International (SCI) with support funding from Cuppy foundation, demanding children’s protection and enforcement of child rights act.