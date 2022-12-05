By Ogalah Ibrahim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State, on Monday saw an uncontrollable crowd attend its official governorship campaign flag-off held at Faskari LGA, one of the terrorists stronghold in the state.

The party’s governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda while addressing the pool of supporters who turned out to receive the APC campaign team, pledged to serve the state diligently, with the fear of God if elected as its next Governor.

The former SMEDAN Boss also assured the people of the area that if elected he would neither shortchange nor allow anyone to shortchange the people of the state.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Dikko-Jobe Campaign Council, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa described the Dikko-Jobe ticket as the best for Katsina State come 2023, stating that the state will experience unprecedented prosperity under their watch compared to other candidates seeking to govern the state in 2023.

The former FMBN Boss,

thanked the people of the area for the show of love, urging them to vote for the Dikko and other candidates of the party.

The event came to a close with the incumbent governor, Aminu Bello Masari presenting the party’s flag to all its flag-bearer for the 2023 election.

Present at the flag-off aside all the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 elections were: the APC party leaders in the state, Local Government Chairmen, Areas, among several other representatives too numerous to mention.