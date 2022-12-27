By Ogalah Ibrahim

Despite the Christmas and New Year holiday declared by the federal government,

the Campaign Council for Dr Dikko Umar Radda, the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Katsina State has intensified its ward to ward campaign programme across the state.

The campaign team which earlier rounded up the first phase of its campaign in Daura zone after touring the seven local governments in the area on 18 December, embarked on a one week break but resumed its campaign activities to Katsina Zone since December 26, Christmas Boxing Day.

As seen in the itinerary for the Katsina Zone made available to newsmen by Abdulkadir Ahmed, the Director, Media & Publicity for Dikko-Jobe Campaign Council, their campaign train will be in Batsari LGA on Wednesday December 28 and will proceed from there to Safana LGA on Thursday, December 29.

Thereafter, the campaign train will move to Dutsinma on Friday, December 30 and to Danmusa on Saturday, December 31.

From there, it will stop over at the State Capital, Katsina LGA on Sunday 1st January 2023 before proceeding to Batagarawa LGA on Monday 2nd January 2023.

Thereafter, it will proceed to Charanchi on Tuesday 3rd January 2023 and then to Rimi LGA on Wednesday 4th January 2023 and then round up the second phase of its campaign at Kurfi LGA on Thursday 5th January 2023.

Meanwhile, Abdulkadir in a press statement on Tuesday said the APC governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Umar Radda donated 200 bags of rice and some money (amount unspecified) to some christians in the state to assist them in celebrating Christmas.

Abdulkadir noted in the statement that the donation was made through the Director, Diversity Committee of the Katsina State APC Campaign Council, Prince Uche Okonkwo.