By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

American rapper Kanye West has claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is having an affair with Phoenix Sun basketballer Chris Paul.

The rapper tweeted just before his account got suspended “Let’s break on least window before we get outta here, I caught this guy with Kim, good night.”

He attached a picture of the NBA star to his tweet.

West has been in the talks of Twitter and showbiz in the last months with his antisemitic remarks against Jews and His divorce from Kim.

He and Kim have been together for over a decade and now have been separated with him paying $100k a week for their two kids’ child support.

