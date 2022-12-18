…describes flag presentation as a Jamboree

Chairman of the Kano state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alh. Shehu Wada Sagaga has distanced himself and the State Executive Council of the party from the just concluded presentation of flags to the party candidates in the state.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Kano, the chairman described the event as a jamboree aimed at misguiding the members of the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Sagagi further said all matters related to PDP candidates would be treated after the court judgment that is expected tomorrow Monday 19th December 2022.

“At the moment, we cannot give Flags to any of the two governorship candidates because they are in court waiting for judgment, as law-abiding citizens, we must wait for the outcome of the court judgement which is coming up tomorrow before making any commitment to anyone concerning the issue at stake.”

Sagagi said the presentation of flags conducted was done without the consent of the state executive council of the party.

He urged the public disregard the event as it is nothing but a show of shame and disrespect to the rule of law, adding that the aim of the organizers was to create division and reduce chances of the party in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“I wish to confirm to all and sundry, that we shall announce a date and time for official presentation of the party’s flag for all candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in due course after the court’s judgment Insha Allah and we will do the needful within the confines of the law,” he said.

Sagagi however, called on all members and supporters of the PDP in Kano state to remain calm and law-abiding while disregarding any information that did not emanate from the party.