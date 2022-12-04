Abba Yusuf

The Kano state 2023 gubernatorial flagbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf is set to unveil his blueprint and inaugurate the state campaign council for the forthcoming general elections.

Spokesperson of the NNPP governorship candidate, Sanusi Tofa, made this disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday.

Read also: Kwakwanso calls for end to medical tourism

Tofa also disclosed that Yusuf will also officially present his running mate Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo to the good people of Kano, while the state Presidential/Gubernatorial Campaign Council will also be inaugurated.

According to Tofa, the ceremony will take place on Tuesday 6th December 2022 at Meena Event Centre, Kano.

He added that inauguration will be attended by the party leaders, members of the business community, technocrats, religious leaders and civil society organizations.