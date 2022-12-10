By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has described the Kaduna Market Trade Fair as an opportunity to give promising enterprises and industries the needed exposure.

Dr Balarabe noted that ‘’there are many entrepreneurs and small businesses that are innovative and are prepared to feed markets yet to be identified by corporations and large businesses. ‘’

The Deputy Governor who made this known at the opening ceremony of the third edition of Kaduna Market Trade Fair at Murtala Mohammed square on Saturday, lamented that these businesses not ‘’known and cannot be given the chances to make their marks.’’

‘’This third edition of the Kaduna Markets Trade Fair is designed for our Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to promote their products, goods and services,’’ she said.

Dr Balarabe recalled that ‘’the first and second editions of this fair had huge attendance from within and outside the state. The state government is supporting this fair because of such benefits and the internationally known advantages associated with MSMEs in national development.’’

According to her, ‘’the United Nations recognizes them as key drivers of employment, decent jobs and entrepreneurship for women, youth and groups in vulnerable situations. ‘’

‘’Therefore MSMEs are active agents for the reduction of poverty, redistribution of social classes in society and closing the gender gap as they ensure women’s full and effective participation in the economy and in society.

‘’ Kaduna state is known for its active agricultural population and a leading producer of many crops. There are therefore many agro-allied industries in the area that are MSMEs. These MSMEs are active in the food production and processing value-chain in the state,’’ she said.

‘’Kaduna state government has since recognized their importance and is therefore set to not only support existing ones but cultivate the emergence of many more.”

‘’Kaduna state Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) was therefore established with the mandate to make MSMEs in Kaduna state thrive through building their capacities to be stronger, sustainable and have access to both indigenous and global opportunities,’’ she disclosed.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that there are many other agencies in Kaduna state like Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA), that are responsible for improving the business environment in the state.

According to her, KADIPA ensures that obstacles to ease of doing business in the state are removed for large businesses as well as MSMEs.

She praised the Kaduna Market Management and Development Company, for organizing the trade fair, adding that it is another arm of government redesigning markets to international standards and thereby attracting foreign patrons.