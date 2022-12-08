Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Kaduna Market Development and Management Company (KMDMC) will organise a trade fair for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) where they will show case their goods and services .

Soeaking at a press conference in Kaduna,the Managing Director of KMDMC, Tamar Nandul said that the company will organize the 3rd edition of its trade fair at Murtala Muhammed Square from 12 noon to 7pm, on Saturday and Sunday.

She said the participating ‘’MSMEs include traders in markets under KMDMC’s management, home businesses as well as established companies from various sectors and industries.’’

The Managing Director promised that the ‘’event also serves as an avenue for beneficial collaborations amongst stakeholders.’’

‘’We have confirmed over 100 Kaduna Based businesses from various categories of industries who will be exhibiting their goods and services as vendors for the event,’’ she said.

Nandul said that besides these exhibitions, there are other ‘’activities and side attractions for participants, including masterclasses, a football tournament, kid’s section and gaming area among other fun activities.’’

‘’We have identified professionals from various sectors, including sister agencies like KADIPA and KADEDA, as well as institutions such as PricewaterhouseCoopers and Bank of Industry, to host free masterclasses targeted at enlightening participating vendors and interested business owners on core entrepreneurial literacy and skills,’’ she said.

The MD further said that topics that would be treated at the Masterclass include Ease of Doing Business reforms, which will be facilitated by the Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, Khalil Nur Khalil.

According to her, participants will also be taught ‘’how to Write a Business Proposal by PWC, how to obtain a loan and so much more. At the end of the classes, attendees will be provided with useful materials to guide them on implementing what they have learnt.’’

Nandul listed the side attractions to include ‘’ a kids section where activities such as swimming, face painting, meet and greet with santa claus and more will take place as well as an adult gaming area for video games, paint and sips, board games and the likes.’’

‘’There will also be a unity football match where we will give cash prizes and trophies to the winners at the end,’’ she said.