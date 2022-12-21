By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the All Progressives Congress,APC Senatorial Candidate for Kaduna Central has distributed rice to the Christian faithful and orphans in Kaduna State.

The beneficiaries were selected from 7 Local Government Areas of the Kaduna Central Senatorial district.

Dattijo who was represented by the Deputy Director General and Secretary of the Campaign Council, Ahmed Maiyaki, flagged off the distribution in the state on Wednesday.

According to him, the gesture is primarily to support the beneficiaries to enjoy the forthcoming Christmas festivities.

It will be recalled that the Senatorial candidate had distributed rice and fertilizers to constituents across the Central Senatorial District for Ramadan fasting and this year’s farming season.

While commending Dattijo for the gesture, a beneficiary, Zakariah Jatau said “we are pleased with the rare gesture of Dattijo, as we prepare for Christmas celebration. This is an indication that when elected, he will be just and fair to all regardless of religious and ethnic divides.”

Also speaking, Benjamin Bilyaminu Garba, said; “as Christians we are very thankful for this show of love ahead of the Christmas which is an important event. We will celebrate in joy and happiness.”