By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast rising act Onwukwe Franklyn Chinedu, popularly known as Juwce has dropped his much talked about EP as he says the new body of work would take his music career to new heights and prepare him for 2023 engagement.

According to the singer who recently signed a management deal with Richie Music Empire to kick off his music career, making quality and relatable music will be the hallmark of his career as he continues to build his name for himself.

Juwce firmly believes that his in-coming EP and new record label deal would further strengthen his music career and put him on a strong footing in the industry.

“I am excited about the growth of my career and the positive comments I have been receiving ahead of my 9-track EP. The signs are looking great and I am sure that the songs on the EP will put my career on another level. The festive season is looking very busy for me and my team, now that I have joined Richie Music Empire”, he said.,

The Imo State-born Afrobeats singer maintains that he would shock many music lovers when his EP finally drops, adding that he could not have waited this long to serve his fans anything less.