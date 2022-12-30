President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Ahmed Lawan

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan are currently in a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Lawan arrived at the State House few minutes before 3:00pm.

Vanguard gathered that the Senate President is expected to discuss Buhari’s loan request as well as other ancillary issues regarding the 2023 appropriate bill.

Recall that the Senate rejected the President’s request to restructure the N22.7tn Ways and Means advances collected by the Federal Government from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Details later…