…Dissolves Ogun State executive

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party has relieved its acting National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi of his duties.

It also dissolved the party’s State Executive Committee effective immediately.

The decision was part of far reaching decisions taken during the NWC meeting holding in Abuja, on Friday.

Arabambi had written a petition alleging mismanagement of the party’s fund’s by the National Chairman, Julious Abure.

…details later