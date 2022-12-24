By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than four students, said to be returning home for the yuletide, were reportedly abducted by suspected gunmen, along the Akunnu-Ajowa road, in Akoko area of Ondo state.

The Kogi State Polytechnic students, were said to have been ambushed on Friday, at Ago Jinadu Axis, in Akoko, noted for crimes especially kidnapping.

Consequently, gear has gripped the residents of Ajowa community and its environs.

Contacted, the Police Area Commander, in lkare, ACP Muri Agboola, said his men have been combing forests along the Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko road to rescue the abducted students.

The state police command spokesperson , Funmi Odunlami, could not be reach for comment.