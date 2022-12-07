…as Pastor escapes with bullet wound

A former Accountant General of Cross River under Donald Duke’s administration, Mrs. Rose Bassey and three other yet to identified persons were on Tuesday evening abducted along Uyanga-Ikomita axis of the Calabar-Ikom Highway.

They were abducted by gunmen who laid siege on that axis of the busy highway by shooting at the traveling motorists to force them to stop.

Vanguard also gathered

a popular cleric in the state, Evangelist Edim Edim Omin was also shot at but luckily escaped with bullet wounds and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Checks showed that the kidnapped former account general was in company of her driver and was abducted at about 5pm on Tuesday on her way back from her farm at Ekpri Iko after Iwuru in Biase LGA.

This attack is coming barely 24 hours that the state police Command said it has deployed tactical teams, including the Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad to that axis of the highway to safeguard motorists and commuters plying the highway.

When Vanguard visited the axis on Wednesday morning, various security personnel's were sighted on the road including, Anti Kidnapping Squad, Operation Akpakwu, operation

Sting , Operation Restore peace stationed at different points on the road.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the Tuesday’s incident and said the Command is working to see that the four abducted persons were released unharmed.

She reiterated that the Command is working to see that normalcy return to that axis of the highway.

“It is a sad reality for us and as I speak with you, the Commissioner of Police is heading to that axis to access situation of things himself,” she stated.

Recall that the Uyanga-Ikomita axis of the Calabar-Ikom highway has become notorious for kidnappers in the last eight weeks.

Atleast 15 persons, including two medical doctors in the state, have been abducted on that axis of the Calabar-Ikom highway.