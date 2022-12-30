By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

Her reappointment was made known via the agency’s Twitter handle on Friday.

Recall that her first tenure ended November 2, 2022, making Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, to take over as the Acting DG of the Agency on November 12, 2022.

However, making announcement for her reappointment, the agency opined: “Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye has been reappointed as the @DGatNAFDAC for the second and final tenure of five years. She stopped by briefly at the corporate headquarters in Abuja to meet with some Directors”.