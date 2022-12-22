By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known by his stage name Basketmouth has ended his marriage to his wife, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha.

The 44 -year -old comedian on Thursday, announced the breakup with Elsie in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

He said, “As much as it pains me to bring my personnel life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

“After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love guidenace and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times.

“Thank you.”

Basketmouth married his wife in 2010 and they have three children together, Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha