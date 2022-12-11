By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze has registered her name among award-winning star actors in Nollywood as she won the “Revelation of the Year” award at the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards 2022 which was held last week in Imo State.

“Revelation of the Year” award, which is reserved for an upcoming act who made the biggest impression particularly in the year under review, was clinched by Njemanze after fighting off stiff challenges from four other female colleagues in the industry.

Reacting to the feat, she told Potpourri, “I am elated, it’s my first Film industry award. I’ve gotten one from the fashion industry but nothing beats recognition from your people.”

She describes her journey in the industry as interesting, laced with highs and lows.

“There were moments when I doubted if this career was for me and I needed a sign to not flip the middle finger on Nollywood and the BON Awards gave me the nod to keep going. I’m motivated. I’m seizing this opportunity to advise young girls coming into the industry, that they can get far without sleeping around. It’s possible if you’re talented and Grace is on your side,’ she stated.

Juliet Njemanze got the gong from her role in the movie, Ben From Downstairs.