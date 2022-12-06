Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Professor Nekwu Emmanuel Okolugbo as Chief Medical Director of Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

Such appointments, obviously isn’t the first, and as expected, won’t be the last.

However, this appointment of a professor of Ear Nose and Throat Surgery(ENT) is totally new and different. It is a watershed moments for the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Nation.

Okolugbo, with the appointment, becomes the first Chief Medical Director in a Teaching Hospital of Ndokwa/Ukwuani Extraction.

He is probably the youngest CMD to be ever appointed to the institution since it was created.

In his appointment signed and dated December 1st, 2022 by the Delta State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Onoye Mordi, takes effect Monday, December 5th, 2022.

Okolugbo was born March 31st, 1971. He attended the Staff Primary School, Abraka and thereafter at St George’s College, Obinomba for his secondary education. He had his Medical School training at the Prestigious University of Benin, Benin City. After Housemanship with Central Hospital Benin, and National Youth Service at Gwarzo General Hospital Kano.

Okolugbo commenced Residency training in Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital Benin City. During his residency training, he spent 1 year at Lagos University Teaching Hospital as a Junior resident and 1 year at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu as a Senior Resident on outside posting. He completed the Residency in Nov 2006 after passing the final exams and dissertation and being conferred with the Fellowship of the Medical College of Otolaryngology (FMCORL).

Passed the following year, 2007 the West African College of Surgeons(FWACS) exams. He joined the Abraka based Delta State University Abraka same year as a Lecturer 1 and was promoted Senior Lecturer October 2010. He was appointed Acting Head Dept of Surgery Feb 2010 and was the First Head of Dept to Conduct Examination in Surgery for the pioneer set. He also revised the Surgery Curriculum.

Okolugbo was a member of the University Board of Health Centres from 2012 to 2018; member of the Board of the Faculty of Otorhinolaryngology of the National Postgraduate Medical College from 2014 to 2018. He has been an External Examiner in Surgery at the Igbinedion University Okada on several occasions. He trained in Endoscopic Sinus Surgery in Manipal India and Graz Austria where he had the privilege of working with foremost ENT Surgeon, Professor Karl Heinz Stammberger.

He has attended numerous Conferences both local and International and presented several papers. Before his appointment, Okolugbo was a Chief Consultant ENT Surgeon at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital Oghara, where he served as Head of Accident and Emergency then Head of Surgery Dept. He was previously appointed the Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee from 2015 to 2019 and the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee/ Director of Clinical Services and training from 2019 till his new appointment . He was promoted Associate Professor 2018 and became a Full Professor 2021.

Okolugbo is a fellow of the International College of Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.

To his credit, okolugbo has over 40 Publications in Local and Foreign Journals. ,

While the jubilation of his appointment is still in the air, the state government is being applauded for this initiative of incremental improvement in the hospital even as they advised the new CMD to run an all inclusive administration as such is the only way to have a working and successful institution even as they expressed optimism that the Okolugbo leadership traits would have positive impacts to restore the lost glory of the institution but its environs.

Okolugbo is a Knight of St Christopher of the Anglican Church and married to Antoinette Okolugbo and they are blessed with 2 Children, Otitodinichukwu and Jaedon.