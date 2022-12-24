Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has lauded the loyalty of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Jonathan said that Obi is the first Presidential candidate in 2023 election that has visited him. Former President disclosed this in his residence in Yenagoa on Friday.

According to him: “I want to thank you that you are the first presidential candidate to pay a courtesy visit to me. I want to use this opportunity to encourage you in what you are doing.

“I have been listening to comments from political leadership and sometimes our supporters do more damage on our behalf. And I must commend you because your utterances so far have not shown any division. Just keep doing what is right.

“If you win, you will be a president for the whole nation, you won’t be a President for any group of people.

“For Nigeria to move forward we need unity. There were predictions in the late 50s and early 60s that Nigeria and some other countries will be at par, and we normally ask ourselves why are we where we are now.

“This was predicted by intellectuals, people who study the world and predicted that Nigeria, India, Brazil etc but all those countries left us but we are still where we are. We Nigerians must ask ourselves one question, why are we not able to move with others?”