Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has sent a goodwill message to Nigerians at Christmas in which he called for love, unity and peace among Christians and others around the world.

In a statement released by his media office on Friday, Dr Jonathan urged Nigerians to “approach this season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in ourselves and our country.”

He further stated: “At Christmas, we celebrate love, hope and joy, which the birth of Jesus heralds to the world. As individuals and as a nation, we face different challenges. But we should not allow that to weaken our faith in God and our country, as well as imperil our shared promise of greatness and prosperity.

“Let us approach this season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in ourselves and our country. Let us exhibit love, tolerance, a sense of unity and peace towards our neighbours and all around us during this season and beyond. Merry Christmas.”