By Festus Ahon

The GUBERNATORIAL candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, expressed shock and sadness over the sudden death of Chief Joe Unuame.

Chief Unuame who died along with his driver in a fatal motor accident, was until his death, a member of the Field Operations Committee of the Delta PDP Campaign Council.

Oborevwori in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, lamented that Deltans have lost a great man who was passionate about his Governorship aspiration.

Saying he was shocked beyond words and could not believe that Chief Joe Unuame is dead, he described Chief Unuame as a jolly good fellow and a committed true party man.

While extending his sincere condolences to the immediate families of the deceased persons, he said: “This loss is not only suffered by the illustrious Unuame family, it is also personal to me, the people of Ughelli South Local Government Area and the larger PDP family in the state.

“During my State wide consultations, he was there for me and our party and he took it like a personal project. In the just concluded ward-to-ward campaigns, he went round with us. So sad that we lost him today (Wednesday). He was so passionate about my governorship aspiration”.

He prayed for peaceful repose of the soul of Chief Unuame and his driver, asking Almighty God to grant those they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.