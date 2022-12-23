GIVEN that Jesus Christ, the Biblically-acclaimed saviour of mankind, is the reason for the annual season of Christmas that climaxes this year on Sunday, December 25, 2022, humanity must not lose sight of the fact that love is the overriding attribute of the person whose birth in the world is being celebrated.

Christ’s abundant love for mankind is so visible, even to those without deep knowledge of Him. It is also significant to note that His love is not limited to mankind, but to all of creation.

And of course, we must not forget that Jesus, the Saviour, was born in a manger, underlying the message of humility which He preached throughout His earthly ministry and now through the Scriptures. His love for and salvation of humanity culminated in His death on Calvary’s Cross. The Bible teaches us that man’s relationship with God was ruptured by sin when Adam and Eve disobeyed their Creator in the Garden of Eden. This is why God indicates in Isaiah 11:6–11 that in the coming dispensation peace shall be restored in all his creations.

That is when, as He states, “the wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them… They shall not hurt nor destroy in all My holy mountains.”

As a clear demonstration of His love for man in spite of his frequent relapses into sinfulness, the Scripture says in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only-begotten, that whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Christmas commemorates Christ’s arrival to complete the divine mission of saving mankind. It was a mission inspired by love. And it was through love that Jesus conquered the world and the insoluble dark conundrum of evils that bound it.

That victory is available today to everyone who would follow the example of Jesus in treating others and God with love.

Christmas, therefore, is about love and Jesus Christ is that love. So, let us continue to practise love as exemplified by Christ not only during Christmas, but at all times.

And given the prevailing economic difficulties and other challenges confronting our country, Nigerians will do well to become their brothers and sisters keepers through acts of kindness. As a demonstration of love, those who have should share with those who don’t have.

And with the campaigns for the 2023 general elections already assuming fever pitch, all political actors and their supporters are also enjoined to eschew bitterness and show tolerance so that peace will reign and the country will survive any threat to its existence.

From all of us at Vanguard, we wish you Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.