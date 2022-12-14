Top criminal defence attorney Jeff Chukwuma forged a stellar career for himself in the legal business having worked as an assistant State Attorney for Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit before founding his legal firm, Chukwuma Law Group, where he is the lead counsel.

Chukwuma who earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University Law School, spent four years at the Broward County State Attorney’s office as a prosecutor during which he tried over 50 criminal cases to verdict. The time earned him a reputation as a crack criminal defense attorney.

He did not deviate from his forte when he decided to go into private practice and founded the Jeff Chukwuma Law Group.

“My law firm specializes primarily in Criminal Defense and Personal Injury throughout South Florida,” he declared in a recent interview.

To many who wondered why he left a high-flying career in public service for private practice, he offered an explanation to the effect that private practice had always been his desire.

“I always knew eventually after working as a prosecutor at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office that I wanted to start my law firm. It was simply a matter of time. I had to put in the work, pay my dues, and get my experience to make sure I was prepared to deliver value to my clients in private practice,” he stated in another interview.

Nonetheless, he considered his over four years service as a defense attorney an “invaluable learning experience” that taught him the “ins-and-outs” of the complexities of the criminal justice system.

Today, the knowledge serves him well in private practice, he stressed.

South-Florida based Jeff Chukwuma Law Group is thriving and its founder has cultivated a large following of over 700, 000 followers on his Instagram and Twitter accounts where he regularly offers some education on legal rights and options for his followers.