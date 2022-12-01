…empower three entrepreneurs with N1.5 million

By Gabriel Olawale

Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria, and CreditPRO, have admonished people starting a new business venture to bear in mind that success takes time and requires consistent improvement.



Speaking during the maiden edition of Women Entrepreneurship Day, jointly organized by JCI Nigeria and CreditPRO to support women in business, Chief Executive Officer of CreditPRO Business Support Services Ltd, Mr. Sola Adeyiga said that before people venture into business, they must bear in mind that success doesn’t come overnight.



“It takes time to achieve success in business, but you must remain focused and consistently improve it. You also need to devote time to work on your business as against working in your business.



“Many entrepreneurs don’t work on their businesses; they only do daily operations, marketing, and financing. To scale up your business, you must work on it, improve the process, obtain investment, and develop new strategies, among other things.



“You also need to manage your credit cards jealously. A lot of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have poor credit reports; this is the number one hindrance to growing your business. If you take out a loan and fail to repay it, you are telling the finance industry that you lack character, and no one wants to lend money to a bad borrower.



In his keynote address, Adeyiga, who was represented by the company lawyer and secretary, Judith Salami-Eyo, said that CreditPRO was set up in 2019 with the objective of supporting SMEs with customized working capital.



Corroborating his views, the National President of JCI Nigeria, Olawale Bakare said that the initiative aimed to celebrate, motivate, and support women in business and entrepreneurship.



“The reality of today is that there are a lot of barriers for female entrepreneurs, from traditional views on women’s roles, access to networks in business, limited access to capital, among others. It was reported that women have access to only one-third of the starting capital that men do, irrespective of sector. Despite these challenges, we have seen an increase in the number of women entrepreneurs who own and lead profitable businesses over the years.



“Today, as part of our commitment to supporting women in business, JCI, in partnership with CreditPRO, is supporting three women with a sum of N1.5 million to upscale their businesses.”



On her part, Director of Business and Opportunities, JCI NIgeria, Ruth oriyomi-Idowu said that they received 113 business proposals, nine pitches, and three lucky winners emerged.

“Three young enterpreneurs is going home with N500,000 each to support there businesses. It is our desire to help more women start and run sustainable businesses while empowering female entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge to enable them to build and grow global businesses.

“To achieve this, we found an incredible partner in CreditPRO, with whom we share the noble objective of supporting small enterprises and invariably rebuilding the economy through the advancement of our JCI initiative.”

