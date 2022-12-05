Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to attract the best of Nigerian doctors abroad back to the country to fix the nation’s health sector.

Tinubu made this vow while speaking on the topic, “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Security, Economic and Foreign Policy Imperatives,” at the Chatham House in London on Monday.

The conversation was moderated by the Director, Africa Programmes at the at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Alex Vines.