One of Nigeria’s leading music and video website, Jambaze.com has announced that it would soon finalise its partnership with two of Africa’s telecommunications companies, MTN and Airtel as part of its plans to thrill music enthusiasts with latest Nigerian and South African music and video contents.

Regarded as Nigeria’s top music and video website, the platform in a statement released by its editor-in-chief, Chubby Kay stated that it has been serving con temporary genres of Nigerian and African music, adding that the new partnership would ensure that music lovers get that best and more of what they love.

According to Kay, the partnership has been in the works for a while now, with the focal point as providing free listening and streaming services for users, adding that the JamBaze Music app is set to launch in 2023.

He noted that there is no better way to give music listeners delightful experience than to team up with the best names in network services.

“We can confidently say goodbye to glitch networks and abrupt when you’re listening to your favorite songs. Whether it’s 2 a:m in the middle of the night or 12 p:m midday, you can be rest assured that if you want it, you can play it.